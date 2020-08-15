Locomotive FC to play Real Monarchs SLC in rematch of 2019 Western Conference Final

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC will return to the scene of the crime, if you will, for a rematch of last year’s USL Championship Western Conference Final. Locomotive FC will travel to Salt Lake City, Utah, to play ‘Group C’ foe Real Monarchs SLC, the same team who eliminated them 2-1 in the playoffs.

Tomorrow!

📍: Salt Lake City, UT

⏰: 8 p.m.

🏟️: Zions Bank Stadium

🆚: @RealMonarchs



📰: https://t.co/rPdI7friDZ pic.twitter.com/IXKffrEPVP — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) August 14, 2020

Both squads have a different look in 2020, but the intensity remains the same. El Paso is 2-2-2 (8 points) this season, just two points behind New Mexico United for the top spot in the group. Real Monarchs SLC is 1-2-1 (4 points).

“Salt Lake City is a tough place to play, especially with the altitude,” said Locomotive FC head coach Mark Lowry. “Monarchs always do well at home no matter what team they put on the field. It’s going to be a difficult one. It’s going to be a difficult one to prepare for because you never know with these MLS 2 teams what lineup they’re going to roll out.”

Locomotive FC is coming off a 4-2 win over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC last Saturday. It was one of their more complete matches since the USL Championship re-start, but there is still more left to be desired.

“For us, it’s about building on what we just did and can we push that to 90 minutes of good work against the Morachs,” said Lowry. “We want to get that complete performance.”

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. at Zions Bank Stadium and the match will air on ESPN+.

Tale of the Tape

Saturday, August 15 | Zions Bank Stadium; Herriman, Utah

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. MT.

Live on ESPN+

@EPLocomotiveFC | #SLCvELP

2020 Stats Snapshot (ELP/SLC)

Goals For 9 / 5

Goals Against 9 / 6

Min/goal 60 / 72

Possession 55% / 41%

Passing Acc. 83.7% / 74.7%

Fouls 65 / 57

Yellow Cards 16 / 8

Red Cards 0 / 1

