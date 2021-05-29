Locomotive FC to face Sporting Kansas City II in cross-conference clash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After scoring their first win of the 2021 USL Championship season, El Paso Locomotive FC will now look to carry that momentum into their first road match of the season against Sporting Kansas City II on Sunday. The match will be Locomotive’s first against an Eastern Conference opponent.

“It takes games to get back the sharpness and I think as we play more and more, we are going to see more of that,” said Locomotive FC forward Dylan Mares.

El Paso has had a strong start to its third campaign, having played two home matches and coming away with four points. Leandro Carrijo got the club started with a dramatic second half stoppage time goal against New Mexico United in the team’s opener, resulting in a 1-1 draw. Last week, Locomotive handed Rio Grande Valley FC their first loss of the season thanks to a club-record 18-second goal by Luis Solignac. El Paso is undefeated at home in their last 11 games (9-0-2) at Southwest University Park.

“I’m looking forward to having these games pile up now,” said Locomotive FC head coach Mark Lowry. “It gives us a chance to get on the field, show what they can do and a chance to keep putting up points. We have good momentum right now and we want to continue that momentum.”

With four points on the board in the Mountain Division, Locomotive now takes its first-ever road trip to the Eastern Conference to take on Sporting Kansas City II, who has played more than twice the games El Paso has, but has yet to win a match. After five games, Sporting Kansas City II has earned just two points with a record of 0-3-2, most recently falling 2-0 to Indy Eleven last week.

Kickoff from Children’s Mercy Victory Field is set for 3 p.m. MT and will be streamed live on ESPN+.