Locomotive FC takes down Real Monarchs 3-1, unbeaten streak reaches 6 games

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC dismantled Real Monarchs, 3-1, at Southwest University Park on Saturday night.

With the win, El Paso’s unbeaten streak is now at six matches. They have also not lost at home since July 24, 2020, over a calendar year without a defeat at Southwest University Park.

Forward Lucho Solignac recorded two goals to lead the Locomotive attack while Forward Aaron Gomez opened the Locos scoring to extend his all-time club leading goal count.

“It’s another Final,” said Head Coach and Technical Director Mark Lowry. “Today was Final #14 of the season against Real Monarchs. On Wednesday, it will be Final #15 of the season against San Antonio. That’s the kind of mentality that we have and that’s how you keep accumulating points across the season which ultimately leads you to where you want to be.”

Saturday’s match kicked off to a slow opening in the first half that saw neither side with any real opportunities towards goal. For Locomotive the best chance came through Fox who took a chance that was barely deflected and sent wide over. It wouldn’t be until the 17th minute that Real Monarchs broke the deadlock through Charles Wehan though their lead would not last long.

Sebastian Velasquez expertly out dribbled his defenders, creating an opening for Gomez to bury one deep into the net for the equalizer in the 24th minute. The two continued to battle through the midfield though the first half ultimately ended even.

As has been the tale of the season, El Paso Locomotive exploded out of the gate in the second half, dominating its visitors from Utah. Lucho, Velasquez, Gomez, and Forward Leandro Carrijo paired expertly in the final third, dismantling the defensive lineup set by former MLS Defender of the Year, Monarchs Coach Jamison Olave.

The pairing ultimately paid off as Lucho recorded his brace tapping in the ball saved by Jeffrey Dewsnap in the 68th minute before doubling it up by rounding the Monarch’s keeper for an open goal in the 81st. The overall complete performance by El Paso Locomotive earned the full three points in the middle of a tough stretch of games.

El Paso Locomotive continues its homestand with a rematch against San Antonio FC on Wednesday, August 4. Kickoff from Southwest University Park is set for 7:00 p.m. MT.