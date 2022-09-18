LOS ANGELES – El Paso Locomotive FC earned a 3-2 road win against LA Galaxy II on Sunday as they push toward a fourth consecutive playoff appearance.

El Paso came out strong from the opening whistle, finding their first goal of the night in the opening minutes of the match. The attacking prowess on display earned Locomotive the 3-2 victory as they head into the final stretch of the regular season.



In the fifth minute of the match, midfielder Ricardo Zacarias fought for a loose ball in LA’s defensive half and came up with it as he moved towards goal. Dribbling into the 18-yard box he found forward Lucho Solignac with a precise pass off the outside of his right foot. Solignac took a few touches towards the near post before sending it across the face of the opposing goal where midfielder Dylan Mares was primed to put it away.



Solignac would find one of his own 16 minutes later to double the lead. Zacarias received a perfectly weighted through ball from Mares and found himself in a one-on-one scenario. Zacarias pulled the Galaxy II defenders away from an unseen Solignac who was making a run in behind the attack. After creating space, Zacarias assisted Solignac with a textbook backheel pass and the Argentine striker notched his 14 goal of the season in clinical fashion.



After conceding a penalty in the 58 minute Locomotive found the game winner in the 60 minute of play with a highlight reel finish from midfielder Eric Calvillo. The build up play leading to the goal began in the back with goalkeeper Evan Newton. Before it found the back of the LA net it would touch the feet of seven different Locomotive players. Defender Eder Borelli made the overlapping run and received the pass from forward Aaron Gomez near the LA end line and with his first touch sent it curling towards the middle of the 18-yard box. Calvillo dashed in to meet it in midair and found the bottom corner on the far post.

El Paso Locomotive travels to Florida to face Tampa Bay Rowdies on Wednesday September 28, with kickoff slated for 6:00 p.m.



Locomotive close the regular season with back-to-back home matches on October 5 against Colorado Springs and on October 8 against Orange County SC.

