Locomotive FC, Switchbacks FC play to 1-1 draw

EL PASO, TEXAS – El Paso Locomotive split the points with a 1-1 draw against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field on Saturday.

Forward Leandro Carrijo scored his fourth goal of the season as the lone Locomotive goal of the night in the 81st minute. Colorado Springs claimed an equalizer thanks to a Locomotive own goal by Matt Bahner in stoppage time.

In a repeat performance of the matchup from a couple of weeks ago, Locomotive and Switchbacks FC played cautiously against one another. Locomotive played a patient game, absorbing the league-leading Switchbacks offense to keep the Colorado Springs side wanting. Hadji Barry rifled a few shots on frame from free kicks or at distance, but Goalkeeper Logan Ketterer had the answers to keep the Golden Boot leader off the board.

Locomotive didn’t go without their chances as Defender Macca King sent a cross to the far post, finding Midfielder Diego Luna in the 52nd minute. The one-time shot from Luna, while threatening, went straight into the gloves of Switchbacks’ ‘keeper Sean Melvin.

It was the Locomotive defense that continued to shine deep into the second half, however, with King making a goalline clearance to keep it scoreless and the Locos backline forcing Switchbacks attempts to go wide. In the 81st minute, Carrijo redirected a low cross by Midfielder Bryam Rebellon past Melvin for the opening Locomotive goal. While El Paso looked destined to claim the three points, a scramble in the box in stoppage time forced a ball off Defender Matt Bahner and into the Locos goal to equalize the scoring at a goal apiece.

El Paso Locomotive returns home for a Copa Tejas match-up against San Antonio FC on Wednesday, October 6, where a draw or a result will win El Paso the title. Kickoff from Southwest University Park is set for 7:00 p.m.