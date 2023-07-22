EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC (9-6-5, 32 points) was on the wrong side of a 3-1 comeback victory as Oakland Roots (8-6-6, 30 points) scored a trio of second-half goals to secure a win at Southwest University Park on Saturday.

FINAL: Oakland 3, El Paso 1



Locos now winless in its last six matches. Highlights tonight at 10 on @KTSMtv. https://t.co/gQwTlEdeBZ — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) July 23, 2023

“We are disappointed. This group has not won a game in a while in games I feel we’ve been okay at,” Locomotive FC head coach Brian Clarhaut said post-match. “The game is made in between the boxes, so we are disappointed right now as we should be when we lose games with what we produced on the field especially in the first half.”

With the result, El Paso Locomotive FC is now winless in its last six matches (3 draws, 3 losses).

The Locos took a 1-0 lead into halftime after a Petar Petrovic’s shot outside the box was deflected by a Roots SC defender and found the back of the net. Emrah Klimenta was given the own goal on the score sheet.

In the second half, Roots SC was unstoppable. In the 65th minute, Lindo Mfeka executed a well-placed chip shot that went over Locos’ goalkeeper Benny Diaz to equalize the match at 1-1.

Moments later, in the 69th minute, Johnny Rodriguez scored off a Roots SC corner kick. Guillermo Diaz was credited with the assist.

In the 85th minute, Roots SC put the match away with a Anuar Pelaez goal off a cross from Wolfgang Prentice.

The Locos gave up three unanswered goals in the second half and fell 3-1 once the final whistle went off. The last time the Locos allowed three goals in a match was March 18 against Detroit City FC, which also ended in a 3-1 loss for the Locos.