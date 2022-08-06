SEASIDE, California (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC were on the end of a gut wrenching 1-0 loss against Monterey Bay at Cardinale Stadium on Saturday night. The two sides split the home-and-away results in the season as Locomotive claimed a 5-0 win over Monterey Bay in April.

A late match goal from Anthony Rebollar in the 88th minute was all Monterey Bay needed in order to secure the three points.

A 4-match losing streak, and El Paso also hasn’t scored a goal since July 9. It’s been 422 minutes since Locomotive last found the back of the net. https://t.co/yatBlNcPaP — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 7, 2022

Even though the Rebollar goal was a big moment in the match, it might not be the one that might haunt the mind of Locomotive players when they think about the match.

In the 44th minute of the match, an El Paso corner kick turned into a penalty kick after Yuma was taken down inside the box. It was the perfect opportunity for the Locomotive to not only take the lead in the match, but also end a three-match scoring drought.

Lucho Solignac stepped up to the spot, went for a chip shot, but put too much power on it as it sailed right over the crossbar. The opportunity for the Locomotive to head into halftime with a 1-0 lead vanished as quickly as it was given.

Costly PK miss for El Paso Locomotive FC. Lucho Solignac goes for the chip shot but puts a little bit too much power on it.



Locomotive FC and Monterey Bay FC head into halftime tied 0-0. pic.twitter.com/dzAX6G5EMK — Sam Guzman (@samguzmanTV) August 7, 2022

In the second half, the Locomotive had another opportunity to take a lead. Solignac found himself right infront of the goal after intercepting a powerful shot from outside the box. It wasn’t the cleanest shot attempt from Solignac, but he managed to put it on goal, only for Monterey Bay goalkeeper Antony Siaha to come out with the save.

Siaha’s stellar performance in net combined with the late-match goal from Rebollar led to the Locomotive collecting another loss on their record. The four straight losses ties the Locomotive’s longest losing streak of the season. Remember, the Locomotive dropped their first four matches of the season before picking up a 5-0 win over Monterey Bay at Southwest University Park back in April.

Up next for the Locomotive is a road match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weider Field on Friday, August 12. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. MT and will be broadcast live on EPSN+.

Game recap (Courtesy: El Paso Locomotive FC)

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

MB: Adrian Rebollar, 88th minute: Fast passing down the right-hand side sets Monterey Bay up with an opening to cross. Evan Newton is quick to react, punching the clearance out but the ball, unfortunately, falls to the feet of Rebollar who takes the shot quick and low. While Yuma tries to get in the way of the ball to stop the goal, Monterey was able to find the back of the net.

NOTES:

– El Paso Locomotive moves to four straight losses, matching the longest losing streak earned at the beginning of the season.

– Locomotive’s goal-scoring drought continues as the Locos have not found a goal in 432 minutes.

Match: El Paso Locomotive at Monterey Bay F.C.

Date: August 6, 2022

Venue: Cardinale Stadium | Seaside, California

Weather: 68F and partly cloudy

Scoring Summary 1 2 F

El Paso Locomotive 0 0 0

Monterey Bay F.C. 0 1 1

MB – Adrian Rebollar, 88’

Lineups:

El Paso Locomotive FC (4-3-3): Evan Newton; Andrew Fox, Yuma, Ander Egiluz (Eder Borelli, 83’), Matt Bahner, Liam Rose (Richie Ryan, 63’), Dylan Mares, Edison Azcona (Eric Calvillo, 63’), Ricardo Zacarias (Aaron Gomez, 63’), Christiano Francois (Joel Maldonado, 78’), Lucho Solignac

Subs not used: Marco Canales, Miles Lyons

LA Galaxy II (4-1-4-1): Antony Siaha; Grant Robinson, Hughart Roberts, Kai Greene, Morey Doner, Simon Dawkins, Hunter Gorskie (Sam Gleadle, 54’), Mobi Fehr, James Murphy, Adrian Rebollar, Christian Volesky (Seku Conneh, 72’)

Subs not used: Carlos Herrera, Christopher Cortez, Arun Basuljevic, Jesse Maldonado, Jiro Barriga-Toyama

Stats Summary: ELP | MB

Shots: 12 | 6

Shots on Goal: 1 | 2

Saves: 0 | 3

Corner Kicks: 12 | 3

Fouls: 12 | 11

Offside: 2 | 0

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

ELP – Edison Azcona (Caution), 38’

MB – Adrian Rebollar (Caution), 60’

ELP – Christiano Francois (Caution), 73’

ELP – Ander Egiluz (Caution), 76’

ELP – Andrew Fox (Caution), 79’

ELP – Aaron Gomez (Caution), 85’

ELP – James Murphy (Caution), 86’