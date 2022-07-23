EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC dropped their second match in a row after suffering a 1-0 defeat to San Antonio FC on Saturday night.

It was a goal from Santiago Patiño in the 47th minute of the match that sealed the deal for the San Antonio side.

After the goal, Locomotive FC could not manage get the equalizer after multiple chances were created. Locomotive FC finished the game with 12 shots and only one recorded on goal.

“We weren’t clinical tonight at all, we were not ruthless enough in the front third,” said Head Coach and Technical Director John Hutchinson. “It was a tough game. There were key moments for us that didn’t roll our way tonight. I thought the boys played some good stuff in the second half. They took the power of the game but all the half chances or three-quarter chances we have, we just our finishing at the moment. But the positive of that is we are making the chances.”

Meanwhile, San Antonio finished the match with 13 shots and five of them on goal. Locomotive goalkeeper Evan Newton did his best job at damage limitation when it came to stopping San Antonio’s shots. Newton recorded four saves on the night.

The 1-0 loss marked the Locomotive’s second consecutive defeat. It also marked the second loss to the San Antonio side this season. With the result, San Antonio FC clinched the Copa Tejas title.

The Locomotive will now look to get back to their winning ways next Saturday, July 30 when they host Louisville City FC at Southwest University Park.