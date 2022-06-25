EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC defeated New York Red Bulls II 5-0 on Saturday night, but the real story was going on in Section 214.

Vilma Velasquez, the mother of Locomotive FC midfielder Sebastian Velasquez, recently moved to El Paso from Colombia to be with her son. For the first time in Sebastian’s professional career, Vilma was able to see her son play in person.

I’ve been waiting for this day for so long! After 11 years, tonight will be the first time my mom will see me play a professional soccer game live! All her hard work in the past has payed off and I hope she feels that tonight at SWUP with our LOCOS!



VAMOS @eplocomotivefc! 🟡🔵 — Sebastian Velasquez (@TiaN_Futbol) June 25, 2022

Right around the time Sebastian was selected by Real Salt Lake in the MLS Draft 11 years ago, Vilma had been deported back to Colombia from South Carolina, where Sebastian was raised from a young age. It was there that she stayed until February, when she was finally able to legally move to El Paso to be with Sebastian.

During the week, she works at a restaurant in town; with Sebastian rehabbing an injury for much of the season, she hadn’t yet had the chance to see him play in a match. He and his teammates made sure to put on a show for her.

“It was amazing. It gave so much motivation to know she was watching me,” Velasquez said. “She knew the dream for me as a little kid was to play professional soccer, like so many kids around the world and their parents have to push for them like my mom did for me. Now she’s here and got to see an incredible match in-person and we got the three points.”

Sebastian nearly gave his mom the ultimate prize in the fourth minute when his shot was saved by New York. Instead it ricocheted to Christiano Francois, who netted El Paso’s first goal.

Eric Calvillo got the second goal on a wonder strike in the 12th minute, then Nick Hinds put home the third in the 19th minute on an assist from Velasquez. Calvillo got his second of the match in the 36th minute and Josue Aaron Gomez rounded out the scoring with a goal late in the second half. Goalkeeper Evan Newton preserved the clean sheet with a few fantastic saves in the second half.

“I thought we were unbelievable tonight. In transition we were incredible. We just put together a complete performance,” said Velasquez.

El Paso is on the road at Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday, before traveling to face Atlanta United II next Saturday.