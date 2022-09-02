EL PASO, TEXAS – El Paso Locomotive FC (11-11-7, 40 points, West-6) came out with the three points on the road as they dominated New Mexico United in a thrilling 2-1 victory. El Paso has been looking for a win at Isotopes Park since their inaugural season and found it with a brace from forward Lucho Solignac. This is Solignac’s second match in a row with two goals.



The Loco scoring account opened in the 18 minute when Ricardo Zacarias was thundering into the New Mexico 18-yard box. After a touch to the outside he pulled back, looked up and played a perfect ball back for Solignac to run onto and put away with a one-touch shot across the face of goal and into the bottom corner. New Mexico would find the equalizer four minutes later to brings thing level. At the break, El Paso and New Mexico would go into the locker room with one a piece.



El Paso came into the second half with a hunger to find another. After good build up play from both clubs, El Paso would seal their victory in the 71 minute. Eder Borelli played a precise long ball from the left side of the field to find Solignac inside the United 18-yard box. The Argentine striker trapped the ball with his chest and directed it towards the New Mexico goal and let it fire into the back of the net to lift El Paso to victory and to take the three points on the road.



UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive hosts Rio Grande Valley Toros on Wednesday September 7, with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Noche De Locos replica jersey.



NOTES:

– With tonight’s performance, Lucho Solignac sits at 13 goals on the season.



– Locomotive newcomer Chris Garcia made his debut in the El Paso colors tonight. Subbing into the match in the 56 minute.



Match: El Paso Locomotive at New Mexico United

Date: September 2, 2022

Venue: Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park; Albuquerque,

Weather: 79F scattered thunderstorms







Scoring Summary 1 2 F

El Paso Locomotive 1 1 2

New Mexico United 1 0 1



ELP – Lucho Solignac (Zacarias), 18’

ELP – Lucho Solignac (Borelli) 71’



Lineups:

El Paso Locomotive FC (4-3-3): Evan Newton; Eder Borelli (Hinds, 77’), Andrew Fox, Yuma, Matt Bahner (Rose, 45’), Richie Ryan, Eric Calvillo (Egiluz 77’) Dylan Mares (Francois, 90’), Ricardo Zacarias (Garcia, 56’) Aaron Gomez, Lucho Solignac



Subs not used: Phillip Beigl, Artem Kholod.





Stats Summary: ELP | NM

Shots: 8 | 19

Shots on Goal: 4 | 3

Saves: 3 | 4

Corner Kicks: 2 | 6

Fouls: 16 | 16

Offside: 0 | 3



MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

ELP – Matt Bahner (Caution), 9’

NM – Undefined (Caution), 26’

NM – Frater (Caution), 32’

NM – Tetteh (Caution), 45’

NM – Ryden (Caution), 49’

ELP – Yuma (Caution), 87’

ELP – Gomez (Caution), 88’