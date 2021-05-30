Locomotive FC, Sporting Kansas City II play to scoreless draw

Kansas City, KS – El Paso Locomotive FC played its first game in franchise history against Sporting Kansas City II, picking up a point on the road after a scoreless draw on Sunday at Children’s Mercy Park. Goalkeeper Adrian Zendejas recorded his second straight clean sheet to keep Locomotive as one of the last four teams in USL Championship to be undefeated in the 2021 season.

The opening 15 minutes kicked off quickly with both Locomotive and Sporting Kansas City II testing each other on goal. Midfielder Jose Aguinaga and Forward Aaron Gomez got early chances forcing SKCII goalkeeper John Pulskamp into diving saves. On the other side, Defender Richie Ryan made a goal-line clearance to keep the scoring level while a shot from SKCII’s Matiti struck the crossbar and back out into play, ultimately ending the first half even without a goal.



Sporting KC II controlled the tempo throughout the opening minutes of the second half, however, the ever-stalwart defense of El Paso Locomotive stood fast to keep the home side off the board. Zendejas served up big saves throughout the second half while Forwards Leandro Carrijo and Aidan Apodaca combined to knock on the door of the SKCII goal. While chances flew for both sides, neither could find the edge, playing to a scoreless draw in the first-ever meeting between Locomotive and SKCII.

A point on the road and Locomotive stays undefeated in 2021!#VamosLocos #SKCvELP pic.twitter.com/bCnfhnVu28 — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) May 30, 2021

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive has a quick turnaround match, playing against on Thursday, June 3 when the El Paso team takes on its Texas rival, Austin Bold FC. Kickoff for Thursday’s match-up is set for 7:00 p.m. MT and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN Deportes as the USL Championship’s Game of the Week.

NOTES:

– Midfielder Jose Aguinaga makes his debut in Loco Blue, making an appearance in the Starting XI, as the only change from last week’s lineup.

– Goalkeeper Adrian Zendejas recorded his second straight clean sheet in as many appearances for Locomotive since joining the club on loan from Minnesota United.

– Locomotive remains as one of four teams left unbeaten across the USL Championship, holding a record of 1-0-2 after three games. Locomotive is joined by Tacoma Defiance, Tampa Bay Rowdies, and Hartford Athletic.

Match: El Paso Locomotive FC vs Sporting Kansas City II

Date: May 30, 2021

Venue: Children’s Mercy Park; Kansas City, Kansas

Weather: 68F; Sunny

Scoring Summary 1 2 F

El Paso Locomotive FC 0 0 0

Sporting KC II 0 0 0

Lineups:

El Paso Locomotive FC (4-4-2): Adrian Zendejas; Eder Borelli, Yuma, Mechack Jerome (Matt Bahner, 31’), Macauely King, Richie Ryan, Nick Ross, Jose Aguinaga (Bryam Rebellon, 59’), Dylan Mares (Diego Luna, 59’), Luis Solignac (Leandro Carrijo, 59’), Aaron Gomez (Aidan Apodaca, 75’)

Subs not used: Ben Beaury, Chapa Herrera

Sporting Kansas City II (4-3-3): John Pulskamp; Daniel Barbir, Kaveh Rad, Amadou Dia, Jaylin Lindsey, Felipe Hernandez (Jayin Van Deventer, 62’), Petar Cuic, Cameron Duke, Wilson Harris (Ropapa Mensah, 74’), Grayson Barber (Tyler Freeman, 74’), Enoch Mushagalusa (Osvaldo Cisneros, 90’)

Subs not used: Maximillano Trejo, Alijaz Dzankic, Kayden Pierre

Stats Summary: ELP | SKC

Shots: 10 | 11

Shots on Goal: 6 | 3

Saves: 2 | 6

Corner Kicks: 4 | 2

Fouls: 13 | 12

Offside: 3 | 2

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

ELP – Eder Borelli (Caution), 67’

SKC – Kaveh Rad (Caution), 78’

ELP – Macca King (Caution), 90’+4