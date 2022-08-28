EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC came out with a thundering performance at home to snap their 6-match winless streak against regional rival Phoenix Rising FC, defeating them 3-1 on Saturday night.

A familiar duo saw themselves on the scoring sheet as Lucho Solignac (2 goals) and Dylan Mares (1 goal) gave El Paso the victory at Southwest University Park on Saturday night. Locomotive remain undefeated against Phoenix this season and earlier this year beat Rising for the first time in franchise history.



“They have been magnificent. We had a really good week at training. A lot of competition at training for these positions, and they deserved it. They have stayed tough for a long time,” said head coach John Hutchinson. “It took us about 20 minutes to settle into the game but once we got that first goal we settled really well and just dominated that first half. The thing I said to the players was I am super proud of them because I just love these boys and I think they are fantastic.”

The Loco scoring train began in the 28 minute when Eder Borelli played a laser-precise pass through the Rising defense to find Solignac who put it away with a perfect one-touch off his left foot sending the ball cascading over the keeper and finding the back of the net. El Paso showed their hunger and fighting spirit gaining their second of the evening nearly 17 minutes later. Borelli played a rolling ball across the top of the 18-yard box to find Mares who after an amazing display of footwork to create space out the ball into the bottom corner of the Phoenix goal to end the half with a 2-0 advantage.



El Paso continued executing their game plan and philosophy into the second half creating multiple chances through forward play. In the 64 minute Borelli earned his third assist of the evening finding Solignac with a perfectly swung in ball from the left side. The Argentine forward met it in the air near the 6-yard box to send it home with a clinical header earning his brace. El Paso would end the night with a 3-1 victory and the vital three points.



El Paso Locomotive will take to the road to pay a visit to rivals New Mexico United in Albuquerque, NM on Friday September 3. The match is scheduled for a 7:00 p.m. MT kickoff from Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotope Park and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

