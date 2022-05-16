El Paso Locomotive FC has signed Midfielder Liam Rose for the remainder of the 2022 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval and the receipt of his P-1 Visa and ITC. Per club policy, details of the signing have not been disclosed.

Rose, 25, joins El Paso Locomotive FC with a familiarity of Coach Hutchinson. After coming up through the FFA Centre of Excellence, Rose joined the Central Coast Mariners in 2014, playing alongside Coach Hutchinson through the 2014 and 2015 seasons. As Hutchinson transitioned from the player role to the coach’s role with the Mariners in 2015 and through to 2016, Rose played for Hutchinson, gaining a close familiarity with his style of coaching. Rose played in 71 matches with the Mariners before joining Armenian football club Ararat-Armenia ahead of the 2018 season. After two seasons with Ararat-Armenia, Rose returned to Australia, joining Sydney United 58 FC, scoring a goal in 27 appearances before joining Macarthur FC in the Australian A-League in 2020. Throughout the 2020 season, Rose featured in 32 games for Macarthur before going on loan in 2021 to the Northbridge Bulls.

Throughout his career, Rose has also been called to represent club and country, playing for the Australian U-17 and U-20 squads between the years of 2012 and 2016. Altogether, Rose has made 21 appearances for the Socceroos.

Player Information

Name: Liam Rose

Pronunciation: LEE-em ROW-z

Position: Midfielder

DOB: April 7, 1997 (25)

Height: 5’9”

Hometown: Baulkham Hills, Australia

Last club: Northbridge Bulls on loan from Macarthur FC (Australia)