EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC announced on Wednesday that midfielder Eric Calvillo has signed a contract extension through the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval.

“It is a great sign to have Eric for another two seasons,” Head Coach and Technical Director Brian Clarhaut said. “We see how important he is to our group, not only on the field but as a leader on and off the pitch. He is a player that sets high demands in our locker room and gives our group confidence. Eric is a winner, and it’s important to have winners on your team. I look forward to working with Eric, to see him grow on and off the field as a new father in this new chapter of his life.”

The 25-year-old El Salvador international’s attacking prowess has been critical for Locomotive since he joined last season, recording eight goals and four assists for Locomotive in his 50 appearances. This season, he has recorded 1,619 minutes across 18 starts and currently sits joint-first in assists this season with two.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here in El Paso,” Calvillo said. “I’m grateful for the organization, coaches and fanbase for all their trust and belief in me. My girlfriend and I have met some wonderful people who have now become family and we’ve created so many great memories here, including the birth of our son, Enzo. I’m looking forward to creating more memorable moments with this club and all my teammates. I can’t wait for what’s to come.”

Calvillo joined El Paso from the San Jose Earthquakes of Major League Soccer but spent the 2021 season on loan with Orange County SC, where he became a major contributor to the team’s run to lifting the USL Championship trophy.

Having represented the United States in his youth, Calvillo selected to play for El Salvador at the senior international level and currently has eight appearances with La Selecta.