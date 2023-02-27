EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – 16-year-old Luis Moreno is set to join El Paso Locomotive FC for the 2023 season, pending league and federation approval.

The club made the announcement on Monday.

Youngest. Ever. Signing.



Moreno’s signing makes him El Paso Locomotive FC’s youngest ever signing at the age of 16. Diego Abarca was 17 years old when he signed his first professional contract back in Oct. 2022.

“We are happy to bring a player of Moreno’s ability and potential to El Paso,” Head Coach and Technical Director Brian Clarhaut said. “It is evident that he is a highly talented young player, and we look forward to nurturing and developing his game.”

Moreno comes to El Paso from the Houston Dynamo Academy, where he played a key role for the U-17 team that posted a 3W-2L-1D record last season. Moreno has also spent time training with both the Dynamo first and second team.

Additionally, Moreno carries national team experience. He’s been called up on three separate occasions to represent the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team for high-level international matches, most recently against South American giants Argentina and Uruguay.

El Paso Locomotive’s roster as it currently stands for the 2023 USL Championship season is below, listed alphabetically by position:

GOALKEEPERS (2): Benny Diaz, Javier Garcia

DEFENDERS (9): Eder Borelli, Ander Egiluz, Nick Hinds, Artem Kholod, Miles Lyons, Erik McCue, Marc Navarro, Bence Pavkovics, Yuma.

MIDFIELDERS (8): Diego Abarca, Eric Calvillo, Louis “Chapa” Herrera, Denys Kostyshyn, Joel Maldonado, Luis Moreno, Petar Petrović, Liam Rose

FORWARDS (5): Chris Garcia, Aaron Gomez, Luis “Lucho” Solignac, Emmanuel Sonupe, Ricardo Zacarias