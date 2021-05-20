Locomotive FC signs goalkeeper Ben Beaury

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With goalkeeper Logan Ketterer still on loan in Portland with Timbers FC, El Paso Locomotive FC has added an insurance option at the position and it comes with experience. The club announcing on Thursday they have signed Ben Beaury, pending league and federation approval.

There is a new face between the pipes 👀



Welcome to El Paso, Ben!

Read more ⬇️https://t.co/FsOYombWzM — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) May 20, 2021

Beaury, 25, spent last season on loan from New Mexico United with Reno 1868 FC as their starting goalkeeper. His 49 saves in 12 appearances were fifth-most in the league. Beaury helped lift Reno to a regular season title in an abbreviated season while notching a +22 goal differential. He started in both of Reno’s playoff games.

“Bringing Ben [Beaury] on board makes a lot of sense in the current situation,” said head coach Mark Lowry. “With Logan [Ketterer] leaving for this short period we feel we needed to add a bit of experience to our goalkeeping department. Ben played every game for Reno last season, so, now he has plenty of [USL] Championship experience.”

The move comes as no surprise with only two goalkeepers on the active roster, Marco Canales and Javier Beker. Canales, 19, was in line to get the start at home on Saturday against Rio Grande Valley FC, but it would appear Lowry will opt for experience instead.

“Marco [Canales] has been doing really well since he arrived a couple of months ago, but he is still only 19,” said Lowry/ “We want to make sure we look after him, develop him, and push him at the right time. We have faith in him, but we have to look after the whole group and make sure all departments have depth and are prepared for all situations.”

As for Ketterer, he will get his second MLS start in Portland for Timbers FC on Saturday against LA Galaxy.