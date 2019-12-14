Locomotive FC signs former Ligue 1 defensive midfielder Distel Zola

EL PASO, TX – El Paso Locomotive FC has signed their first new player for the 2020 season.

Distel Zola will join the Locos from Tours FC in France where he spent the 2018-2019 season. Zola began his professional club career with Monaco in the highly esteemed Ligue 1 and has spent the majority of his career in the French football system.

The former French youth national team player has made appearances at the U16, U17, U18, and U19 level before switching his International allegiance to the Democratic Republic of Congo where he has appeared for the national team 21 times.

“To be able to add a player of Distel’s quality and experience to our group is something I am extremely excited about. His mentality as a top pro in the French leagues and his international experience with France and Congo make him an experienced high level professional. He will add leadership in the locker room and allow us to continue to raise our standards within the group. On the field, his physical presence, power and running ability combined with his quality on the ball will give us another dimension to our game. I am looking forward to Distel integrating with the group and getting on the field in 2020,” said Head Coach Mark Lowry

Zola will join nine returners from year one on the Locomotive roster.