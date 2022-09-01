EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC has signed Major League Soccer Midfielder Chris Garcia on loan from Real Salt Lake for the remainder of the 2022 USL Championship season, the club announced Thursday.

Per Club policy, details of the season-long loan have not been made public and is pending league and federation approval.



“First of all, I’m happy to be back home. It’s a dream come true to play for my hometown, as a little kid I played on these fields,” said Garcia. “It’s a great opportunity and I know we only have a few games left so I want to make the best of it and happy to be back.”

Garcia, 19, signed with Real Salt Lake from the RSL Academy on February 10, 2020. The El Paso born midfielder made his professional debut with Real Salt Lake on September 20, 2020, against Vancouver.

“Chris is a talented player and one we see helping us with the last part of the regular season. Being a local player, it was an easy decision to bring him in on loan. We have a great relationship with RSL, with the sale of Diego Luna and now bringing Chris into our setup. Chris is an exciting player in the attack and a player who has great ability 1v1. We look forward to working with him for the rest of the season,” said Head Coach and Technical Director John Hutchinson.

Garcia spent the 2021 season in Sweden on loan to Ljungskile SK. The homegrown academy midfielder joined the RSL Academy ahead of the 2018 season which saw him record 18 goals across 38 games, starting in 30 matches. During the 2019 U.S. Soccer Development Academy season, Garcia notched seven goals in six matches.

El Paso will travel to play New Mexico United on Friday at 7 p.m.