EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC announced on Monday that the club has acquired defender Jose Carrillo, pending league and federation approval, to further bolster the defensive back line as Los Locos continues the 2023 campaign.

Carrillo, 28, came through the ranks of Spain’s Granada CF and RCD Mallorca and last played with Finn Harps FC of Ireland’s Premier Division. For Finn Harps, he made 23 appearances and recorded one goal.

Defender Jose Carrillo has signed with El Paso Locomotive for the 2023 season! #CincoDeLocos #VamosElPaso — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) June 26, 2023

“We are looking forward to welcoming Jose to our Locomotive family,” Head Coach and Technical Director Brian Clarhaut said. “Jose brings a wealth of experience playing in the top tiers of two European countries along with vast experience in his native Spain. He is a versatile defender who can play along the back line as well as at center back. He fits our profile of a good, gritty ball-playing defender but also as a person who fits well into our team and city culture here in El Paso.”

Prior to his time in Ireland, he spent four seasons competing in the Slovakian topflight with MFK Zemplín Michalovce and FK Senika, playing in 112 combined matches.

“I’m excited to be here because of the team’s professionalism and high level of competitiveness,” Carrillo said. “The club, coaching staff and players have received me with open arms. I feel good, ready to be at the coach’s disposal and to help the team reach its goals.”

Locomotive returns to action this Saturday, July 1 as it looks to continue its historic unbeaten streak at home against its biggest rival, New Mexico United. Kickoff at Southwest University Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT and will be broadcast live on ESPN+, KTSM.com and Estrella TV 9.2.