EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC has signed forward Amando Moreno from archrival New Mexico United ahead of the 2024 USL Championship season, the club announced today.

Moreno, 28, arrives in El Paso fresh off the best campaign in his professional career. He finished 2023 as New Mexico’s top scorer (10 goals) and joint-top assist leader (five assists) to aid the club to a second consecutive playoff berth, an incredible feat for the striker to bounce back after spending most of 2022 rehabbing an ACL injury. In his four seasons with New Mexico, Moreno totaled 24 goals and 11 assists in 83 total matches.

“Bringing Amando to El Paso is very exciting for our club, fans and community and it shows our ambition to compete for trophies in 2024,” Head Coach and Technical Director Brian Clarhaut said. “We saw this year how difficult it was to play against him, and I admired his tenaciousness and willingness to win. He had an excellent 2023 season and was a major reason why New Mexico was able to secure a playoff berth. He makes big plays in big games, and I know he is eager to wear the Locomotive jersey and colors to bring success to El Paso.”

Moreno also brings with him senior international football experience, playing with the El Salvador Men’s National Football Team in several matches alongside current Locomotive midfielder Eric Calvillo. Moreno has 13 caps with La Selecta, appearing most recently in CONCACAF Nations League matches this past September and October.

The New Jersey native is a league veteran with 115 total USL Championship matches, having spent time with New York Red Bulls II in 2018 – helping the side clinch a third consecutive Conference Final – and New York Red Bulls Reserves in 2013.

Making his professional debut at 18 in 2013 with the Red Bulls senior team in Major League Soccer, Moreno’s professional resume also includes MLS’ Chicago Fire (2019), Club Tijuana of Liga MX (2014-2017) and Dorados de Sinaloa in Ascenso MX, Mexico’s second division (2017).

As he prepares for this step in his career, Moreno is “hungry to get started with El Paso and motivated more than ever to start this new chapter.”