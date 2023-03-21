EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC certainly didn’t have the start to the Brian Clarhaut era that they were hoping for.

El Paso had three home games in seven days last week and lost all three of them. It’s the second year in a row Locomotive has lost three straight games to open the season.

In 2022, that eventually meant that Locomotive FC missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. El Paso is now hoping that history doesn’t repeat itself.

They go on the road for the first time this season to face Louisville City FC on Saturday afternoon looking to get the first win of the Clarhaut era. The good news is that after three games in seven days the schedule slows down and that has allowed El Paso to take time this week to actually fix some of its issues.

“We’ve been able to reflect and look on ourselves and have identified a few things that have been contributing to our negative results,” Clarhaut said. “Now we’re working it on the pitch and getting ready for Louisville but more taking care of us right now.”

El Paso will travel to face Louisville City and former Locomotive FC star Dylan Mares at 1 p.m. MT on Saturday.