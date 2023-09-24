EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC (11-12-7, 40 points) missed out on collecting three points and instead settled for one after it played to a 1-1 draw against Phoenix Rising FC at Southwest University Park.

“With what we created in the first half, I thought we had a lot of opportunities to bury the game,” Locomotive FC head Coach Brian Clarhaut said in the post-match press conference. “Internally, it feels like a loss, but I spoke to the group, and I said, ‘It’s an important point.’ We’ll take the point. It’s a disappointing result because I thought we played well, and I thought we deserved more.”

El Paso Locomotive FC headed into the match sitting in 9th place in the USL Western Conference, one place outside the playoff line, and remains in that spot after Saturday night’s result.

The Locomotive have four matches remaining to collect as many points as possible to secure a playoff spot. Up next, a match against Southwest University Park against Charleston Battery on Saturday, Sept. 30.

GAME NOTES (Courtesy: El Paso Locomotive FC)

FORECAST: 88ºF, clear skies

ATTENDANCE: 6,708

TEAM NOTES

Aaron Gomez scored his fifth goal of the season, snapping a four-game scoring drought. It was his first home goal since July 16 against Rio Grande Valley FC (1-1).

Petar Petrovic assisted his third goal of the season, the club’s joint-second assister alongside Denys Kostyshyn and Ricardo Zacarias.

This is the first draw between El Paso and Phoenix in regular season play.

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP 1 – Aaron Gomez (Petar Petrovic) 56′

PHX 1 – Dariusz Formella (Carlos Harvey) 90+1′

LINEUPS

ELP – (5-3-2) Benny Diaz, Marc Navarro, Erik McCue, Noah Dollenmayer, Petar Petrovic (Nick Hinds), Miles Lyons, Liam Rose, Eric Calvillo – C, Denys Kostyshyn (Louis Herrera), Aaron Gomez (Ricardo Zacarias), Petur Knudsen (Emmanuel Sonupe)

Subs Not Used: Javier Garcia, Jose Carrillo, Chris Garcia

PHX – (3-5-2) Rocco Rios Novo, John Stenberg, Mohamed Traore, Alejandro Fuenmayor (Daniel Krutzen), Darnell King – C (Erickson Gallardo), Jose Hernandez, Carlos Harvey, Edwin Munjoma (Dariusz Formella), Panos Armenakas, Daniel Trejo, Manuel Arteaga (Emil Cuello)

Subs Not Used: Patrick Rakovsky, Federico Varela, Henry Uzochukwu

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Denys Kostyshyn (Yellow) 40′, Erik McCue (Yellow) 73′, Aaron Gomez (Yellow) 82′

PHX – Mohamed Traore (Yellow) 69′

MATCH STATS: ELP | PHX

GOALS: 1|1

ASSISTS: 1|1

POSS. %: 37|63

SHOTS: 13|14

SHOTS ON GOAL: 7|2

SAVES: 1|5

FOULS: 7|11

OFFSIDES: 0|5

CORNERS: 1|2

UP NEXT: Saturday, September 30 vs Charleston Battery. Kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. MT at Southwest University Park.