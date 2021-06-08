Locomotive FC set to welcome Eastern Conference foe Indy 11 to Southwest University Park

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Despite scoring just three goals so far on the season, El Paso Locomotive FC is still undefeated on the year with a pair of wins and two draws in four games.

El Paso will look to kickstart its offensive attack on Wednesday night at Southwest University Park, when they welcome Indy 11 to town for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Goalkeeper Logan Ketterer will be back between the pipes for Los Locos, after a three-match stint on loan with MLS side Portland Timbers.

Year in and year out, Indy 11 is one of the top teams in USL Championship, so it will be a tough test for Los Locos on their home field. Head coach Mark Lowry is hoping his club can create more scoring chances when they hit the pitch.

“We’re creating enough chances to win games, but not enough to score the amount of goals we want to score,” said Lowry. “It’s a balance thing with the group, it’s attacks from both sides. We’re getting there, we’re winning games obviously. We’re unbeaten and defending really well, but we want to start scoring more goals.”

This is the first season that USL Championship has mixed its Western and Eastern Conferences in the regular season and had them play matches; typically, that has been saved for the USL Final at the conclusion of the playoffs.

The new format makes for fantastic matchups like this on Wednesday, two of the best squads in the league the last few years squaring off in the Sun City.

“It helps you bench-mark yourself across the league. We say we’re one of the best teams in the league and now we have to go prove it against one of the best teams in the East,” said Ketterer. “It’s fantastic we’re getting those games this year and we’re getting more games out of the group divisions. The more you can test yourself against more teams, the better it is for the league.”

El Paso will play two home games this week, first on Wednesday night against Indy 11, and then Saturday vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks.