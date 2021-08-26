Locomotive FC set to play San Antonio FC, riding 10-game unbeaten streak

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Locomotive FC will head east to take on San Antonio FC at Toyota Field on Saturday. It will be the third meeting between these two clubs this season, with kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. MT.

The last time these two clubs met in San Antonio came back on July 28. Locomotive (12-1-5, 41 points) walked away with three points in hand after forward Lucho Solignac converted a penalty in the 18th minute and midfielder Diego Luna doubled the lead in the 71st minute with a goal of his own. San Antonio FC was able to pull one back in the 74th minute, but Locomotive proved to be too much for the San Antonio side, prevailing to a 2-1 win.

The last meeting came at Southwest University Park earlier this month with El Paso claiming a 2-0 win behind goals from Luna and midfielder Jose Aguinaga.

Since the last meeting on August 4, Locomotive has furthered its distance at the top of the Mountain Division. Los Locos has also moved to the top of the USL Championship and have done so with a different player playing the hero on any given night.

“We have a squad of players and I want to use all of them. I want to give them all the respect that they deserve,” said Locomotive FC head coach Mark Lowry. “If you’re on the bench for us, we don’t see you as a sub or a bench player — we see you as a guy that’s going to come win us the game.”

El Paso will be playing with a target on their backs on Saturday as the top team in the league. San Antonio FC is in desperate need of a win, sitting in sixth place in the Mountain Division, two spots below the playoff line.

“We have a responsibility to go out and try to win every game,” said Locomotive FC defender Andrew Fox. “Drawing and losing certainly aren’t good enough. It’s win at all costs. We are there to pick up three points.”

"We have a responsibility to go out and try and win every game. Drawing and losing are certainly not good enough. So it's win at all costs."



Read more about Andrew Fox's Team of the Week honors at https://t.co/ocIUqtsxCR pic.twitter.com/QFR8Em3Riv — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) August 25, 2021

Follow El Paso Locomotive FC at San Antonio FC – Sat., August 28, 2021

· Coverage Begins: 6:30 p.m. MT;

· Watch: ESPN+

· Social Media: @EPLocomotiveFC & #SAvELP on Twitter

· Additional Content: Official El Paso Locomotive FC App (iOS / Android)