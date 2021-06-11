Locomotive FC set to host Switchbacks FC in third match in 10 days

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Locomotive FC will put its unbeaten streak to the test when they host Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday at Southwest University Park. El Paso is the only remaining unbeaten team in the Western Conference and one of just two unbeaten teams in the USL Championship this season.

Locomotive is coming off a dominant 2-0 win over Indy Eleven on Wednesday night to up their record to 3-0-2 (11 points), good enough for third place in the Western Conference Mountain Division. Midfielder Nick Ross scored in the first two minutes of the match and midfielder Diego Luna extended the lead with his second goal in as many starts in the 49th minute. Goalkeeper Logan Ketterer marked his return in goal with two saves and El Paso’s fourth consecutive clean sheet.

Through five games this season, Los Locos have allowed just one goal. Saturday’s match will provide some challenges, however, as it’s El Paso’s third match in 10 days. Game time temperatures are once again expected to be 100°F at kickoff.

“We will have changes which will bring some freshness to the group,” said head coach Mark Lowry. “That’s exciting because it’s always good to see new faces out there, so, we’re excited for Saturday. Some guys didn’t play [Wednesday] and they’ll get the chance to play on Saturday and they’ll need to put on a similar performance.”

Switchbacks come into Saturday’s match in last place in the Mountain Division at 1-2-1 (4 points), coming off a 1-1 draw against San Antonio FC last week.

“There will be a lot of recovery and a lot of tactics work on Switchbacks FC,” said Luna. “We are going in with a lot of confidence for Saturday.”

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. and the match will stream live on ESPN+.

Follow El Paso Locomotive FC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC – Sat., June 12, 2021

· Coverage Begins: 7:30 p.m. MT; Gates Open at 6:30 p.m. MT

· Watch: ESPN+

· Social Media: @EPLocomotiveFC & #ELPvCOS on Twitter

· Additional Content: Official El Paso Locomotive FC App (iOS / Android)