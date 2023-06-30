EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC are set to host its biggest rival, New Mexico United, this Saturday at Southwest University Park for the second edition of the 2023 Derby Del Camino Real.

Locomotive FC currently lead the all-time series 4-3-7 across all competitions, 4-3-6 in the regular season. Los Locos beat United 1-0 in the first meeting of 2023 last month thanks to a second half header from midfielder Denys Kostyshyn.

That win was the second consecutive time that Los Locos picked up three points at Isotopes Park. El Paso will want to extend that streak and get the 2023 sweep against New Mexico at home.

Sitting on a single season club record 12-games undefeated run, Locomotive come into Saturday’s contest determined to not let their rivals snap the streak.

As previously mentioned, Kostyshyn scored the crucial goal that silenced the New Mexico faithful in the last meeting between the two teams. In his first ever Derby Del Camino Real, the Ukrainian midfielder put in an absolute shift. He posted El Paso’s highest xG at 0.65, was joint-third on shots taken (4), won the most duels (8) and recovered possession of the ball 10 times, more than any other Locomotive player. Not to mention, he’s contributed at least one goal in three of the last four matches (two goals, one assist). Another big performance from Kostyshyn could help make the difference.

At the other end stands goalkeeper Benny Diaz. In the Western Conference, he’s joint-third in clean sheets (5) and fourth in saves (42) – ahead of New Mexico’s Alex Tambakis who sits in fifth with 34. Additionally, Diaz has a save percentage of 74.19, the fourth highest in the US, and has contributed to the team’s 17.29 xGA, which is fifth lowest in the league.

He also posted a season-high of five saves in both games in Week 15. Diaz will look to pick up a sixth clean sheet against New Mexico, the last team he recorded a clean sheet against.

Following the departure of former head coach Zach Prince after the 1-0 loss to El Paso, New Mexico United have now been under the helm of Eric Quill. Since the 2-2 draw in his debut against Rio Grande Valley, Quill has posted one loss (3-1 vs Phoenix) and one win (2-1 vs Colorado Springs), the win ending a three-game losing streak.

United will come into this weekend’s contest looking to turn things around for their season.

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 7:30 p.m. at Southwest University Park. The match can be seen on Estrella-TV 9.2, ktsm.com and ESPN+.