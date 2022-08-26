EL PASO, Texas – A regional rival makes its way to the Borderland this Saturday, Aug. 27 as El Paso Locomotive FC hosts Phoenix Rising.

A history steeped in competition between the two western conference heavy hitters saw El Paso redeem their 2020 Western Conference final loss earlier this season. Locomotive defeated Phoenix for the first time in club history on June 11, 2022, after forward Aaron Gomez professionally converted a penalty in the 71minute to give El Paso the 1-0 result. It was a poetic moment for Gomez after missing his attempt in the Western Conference final nearly two years prior. El Paso is looking to keep their playoff dreams alive and will continue to fight as they head into the final 7 matches of the season.

The sentiment that has permeated the training grounds this week has been one exhibiting fortitude and a readiness to take on Phoenix at home. “We want the next game to be around the corner right away. We just want to show that we’re still a great team and one of the teams that has a big threat to win it all.” Midfielder Eric Calvillo continued, “we’re looking forward to this weekend’s game against Phoenix. We’re eager to get out there again, especially at home to demonstrate not only to ourselves but to the fans that have been supporting us since the beginning, that we just want to go out there and compete and start winning these games.”

Calvillo has his eyes set on this Saturday, missing this year’s first meeting between the two clubs while he was called up to represent El Salvador in the CONCACAF Nations League. “We showed a lot of character, a lot of competitiveness, and a lot of fight.” Stated Calvillo who closely watched the match while away on international duty.

Phoenix enters this weekend’s contest after coming off a 2-1 loss to last year’s USL Championship title holder Orange County SC. Rising FC will also be playing under a new head coach this Saturday, as Juan Guerra was announced to take the reins earlier this week.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.