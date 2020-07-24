Locomotive FC set to host NM United for second time in 9 days

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC returns to Southwest University Park to once again host New Mexico United for round two of four in Group C competition. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday night and will be televised on ESPN+.

The two sides clashed in El Paso just over a week ago in a contest that saw the two split the points at Southwest University Park following a tense back and forth. Early pressure from United paid off with a quick goal, however forward Omar Salgado and defender Andrew Fox took the advantage with goals ahead of halftime to give Los Locos the lead.

New Mexico United leveled the scoring in the second half, converting a penalty kick in the 76th minute and despite Locomotive’s best efforts to regain the lead, the two sides drew level at 2-2 at the end of 90 minutes.

It’s a quick rematch for the two as both sides feel there is still much left on the field following last week’s contest.

“It’s early in the season. We didn’t have much idea about how New Mexico were going to play,” head coach Mark Lowry said. “They played a different system against Colorado than what they played against us, so credit to them for changing and keeping us guessing. Now we have more information.”

Round 2 of Locomotive FC vs New Mexico United could prove critical for both sides trying to gain an edge on the Group C table. A win for Los Locos will provide breathing room as they create distance from the pack at the top of the group.

“For us it’s an advantage, we obviously want to beat them,” said midfielder Nick Ross. “After last game, we obviously felt like we didn’t do ourselves justice in terms of winning. We created chances and on another day we would’ve won comfortably so it’s good for us that we play them again and get to put it right and hopefully get the win.”

Meanwhile, United will aim to vault to first with three points gained at Southwest University Park. The Derby Del Camino Real showdown continues Friday in El Paso.