EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It has not been the start to the John Hutchinson era El Paso Locomotive FC had hoped for. Locomotive has lost their first two games of the 2022 season, despite scoring first in both games.

El Paso’s latest loss came over the weekend to New Mexico United in their home opener against their biggest rival. Dylan Mares put Locomotive on the board first in the opening half, only to see their lead erased with two unanswered goals by United in a 2-1 loss on Saturday. That was virtually the same story in the season opener in Sacramento, a game Locomotive went on to lose 3-1.

El Paso will now turn their attention to Las Vegas Lights FC in another home match at Southwest University Park on Wednesday.

“We’re a team that possess the ball, we’re a team that is going to dominate in the attacking half, and we’re a team that speed in forward runs. Why we’ve gotten away from that in game, I don’t know,” said Hutchinson. “Wednesday is another chance to prove our fútbol to the fans.”

El Paso and Las Vegas have met three times since 2019, matching up twice in Locomotive’s inaugural year, and not meeting again until 2021 at Southwest University Park. While the Lights got the better of Los Locos in the first meeting with a lone goal, Locomotive has outscored Las Vegas 4-0 in the last two matches. In their most recent clash in July 2021, forward Aaron Gomez recorded the game-winner in the 58th minute to secure three points.

“I like quick turnarounds, sometimes, especially after a loss,” said Mares. “We can regroup and hopefully build momentum off of this.”

Wednesday’s match will kickoff at 7 p.m. MT and will stream live on ESPN+.

El Paso Locomotive FC vs Las Vegas Lights FC – Wed. March 23, 2022

Venue: Southwest University Park; El Paso, Texas

Forecast: 60F and mostly sunny

Watch: ESPN+ | Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. MT

FOUR EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE PLAYERS CALLED TO INTERNATIONAL SQUADS (Via: EP Locomotive FC)

El Paso Locomotive FC has announced that four of its players will be representing Club and Country for their international teams over the international break from March 21-30. Midfielder Eric Calvillo, Forward Christiano Francois, and Defender Shavon John-Brown will each join the El Salvador, Haiti, and Grenada Men’s National Teams, respectively. As previously announced, Midfielder Diego Luna has been called to the March Training Camp with the U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team.

Calvillo, John-Brown, and Luna will be unavailable for El Paso Locomotive FC when it hosts Las Vegas Lights FC on Wednesday, March 23 at Southwest University Park at 7:00 p.m. MT but will return to the squad ahead of its trip to San Diego Loyal on Sunday, April 3. Francois will join Haiti following the game on Wednesday and will return ahead of the San Diego Loyal game.

Calvillo and the El Salvador Men’s National Team continue their quest for 2022 World Cup CONCACAF qualification. Calvillo most recently was called to represent ‘La Azul y Blanco’ in January for World Cup qualifiers where he started against Canada, playing for 68 minutes, subbing into the match against the United States playing 32 minutes, and appearing on the bench against Honduras. Calvillo will be available for selection for El Salvador as they play against Jamaica on Thursday, March 24 at 5:00 p.m. MT, Costa Rica on Sunday, March 27 at 3:00 p.m. MT, and Mexico on Wednesday, March 30 at 7:00 p.m. MT. All matches will be broadcast live on Paramount+.

Francois earns his fourth international call-up, having most recently played 29 minutes in the 2022 FIFA World Cup CONCACAF qualifiers against Belize. Francois made his international debut for Haiti in September 2019, playing 12 minutes against Curacao in the CONCACAF Nations League. Francois will be available for selection for the Haiti Men’s National Team for its International Friendly against Guatemala on Sunday, March 27. Kickoff from DRV PNK Stadium in Miami, Fla. is set for 2:00 p.m. MT.

Shavon John-Brown rejoins the Grenada International Team as a regular call-up, having been a part of the team since 2012. So far in his career, John-Brown has recorded four goals across 30 appearances for the ‘Spice Boys.’ Most recently, John-Brown competed for the CONCACAF Gold Cup with Grenada making starts against Panama, Qatar, and Honduras. John-Brown will be available for Grenada in a pair of International Friendlies against Gibraltar on Wednesday, March 23 at 11:00 a.m. MT and against Andorra on Monday, March 18 at 12:00 p.m. MT.

As previously announced, Diego Luna will rejoin the U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team for its March Training Camp as the boys in Stars and Stripes continue preparations for the CONCACAF U-20 Tournament that will also serve as qualification for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games. This is Luna’s third call-up to the U-20 squad, having competed in November 2021 in the inaugural Revelations Cup in Mexico. Luna will be available for the United States as the team plays the Argentina U-20 squad at the AFA National Training Center and River Plate on undisclosed dates.