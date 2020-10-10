Locomotive FC set to host FC Tulsa in first round of USL Championship playoffs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC will kickoff its second consecutive playoff run by hosting a Western Conference Quarterfinal match against FC Tulsa on Saturday.

It’s match day! The playoffs start at home tonight 🏆

🏟: Southwest University Park

⏰: 7:30 p.m.

🆚: @FCTulsa

📺: The CW/ESPN + pic.twitter.com/NNaCAQeBSt — Y – El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) October 10, 2020

It is the second postseason match to be played at Southwest University Park, following last year’s dramatic win over Sacramento in the USL Championship Western Conference Semifinals.

Locomotive FC secured the right to host a playoff match with its dominating 4-0 win over Real Monarchs SLC in the final regular season match, capturing the top spot in Group C. The three points lifted Locomotive FC out of the reach for New Mexico United.

El Paso is unbeaten in their last 11 games with a current streak of four clean sheets. Locomotive FC has not lost a match since Aug. 1 at Phoenix.

FC Tulsa also comes into the match riding a hot streak, winners of their last three matches that helped clinch a playoff spot out of Group D.

Locomotive boasts a home record of 7-1-2 this season and will now put that record to the test. Kickoff from Southwest University Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT and will be broadcasted on ESPN+.