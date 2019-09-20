Locomotive FC set to host Colorado Springs with playoff berth in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With just seven matches to play, the time to win is now for El Paso Locomotive FC. El Paso remains one point back of the tenth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Locomotive FC will host Colorado Spring Switchbacks FC on Saturday at Southwest University Park and they know it is a must-win game.

“It’s not just a game we can win, it’s a game we have to win,” head coach Mark Lowry said. “There’s seven games left, four are at home. If we win our four home games: Colorado, Fresno, Portland and Austin, we believe that will be enough to get us is the playoffs. So we have to win these home games and starts on Saturday against Colorado.”

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. MDT and the game can be seen on ESPN+.

Locomotive FC notes: The title of the best in-season signing in the Championship still probably belongs to Kiesewetter, who if not for injury looked likely to challenge Solomon Asante and Daniel Rios for the league’s Golden Boot. Despite playing in just 18 of El Paso’s 27 games to date, Kiesewetter is still Locomotive FC’s leading scorer (11 goals) by a wide margin. If the former United States International can get things going in front of goal again down the stretch, Locomotive FC will be a team that no one wants to see in the postseason, but to do that, 12th-place El Paso needs to start accumulating wins, starting on Saturday night against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.