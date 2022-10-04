EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC (12-12-7, 43 pts, 7th-West) is ready to continue their race to the playoffs. There are three games left for the Locos to secure their spot in the USL Championship Playoffs.

The Locos will take on Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (16-12-4, 52 pts, 3rd-West), a club that has already clinched a playoff spot in the Western Conference, on Wednesday night at Southwest University Park.

The Locomotive currently sit in seventh place in the USL Championship Western Conference Standings. The way it works in the USL Championship is that the top seven teams in each conference will qualify for the playoffs.

That means these next three matches will be crucial for the Locomotive. The three-game stretch begins with a home match against the Switchbacks on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Then comes the final home game of the season against Orange County SC on Saturday, Oct. 8. Finally, the regular season for the Locomotive will end with their reschedule match against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Al Lang Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Every match will be important, but the Locos are taking it one step at a time.

“Tomorrow [Wednesday] is our focus. I am about to go address that to the team now to make sure that we aren’t worried about points, tables, or what we actually have to get, who has to beat everyone,” said Locomotive head coach John Hutchinson. “We can only focus on Colorado and win that game and then we can check from there what we have to do. There is a buzz in training, they look fantastic and I’m excited to see what they bring tomorrow.”

El Paso Locomotive FC will face Colorado Springs Switchbacks on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Southwest University Park. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. MT.