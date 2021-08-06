Locomotive FC set to host Bold FC, El Paso’s fifth match in 14 days

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — There is no hotter team in the USL Championship than El Paso Locomotive FC. There is also no busier team in the league.

Locomotive (10-1-4, 34 pts.) will host Austin Bold FC on Saturday night at Southwest University Park, their fifth match in 14 days. El Paso has thrived during this stretch, unbeaten in their last seven matches and winners of their last three. Los Locos are coming off a 2-0 win over San Antonio FC on Wednesday night, extending their home unbeaten streak — which spans over a calendar year — to 18.

“I think across the country people are now recognizing El Paso. Once you are at the top of your group and you start to create a little bit of a cushion, which we’ve done, people start to look at that and think that they are the real deal,” said Locomotive head coach Mark Lowry. “We’ve been in the conversation for a while, and it’s been frustrating for us because we know we’ve been there. We’ve been in the Western Conference Finals the past two seasons. I think people are starting to finally wake up to the fact that El Paso is right in there with the top teams in this league.”

El Paso sits atop the Western Conference Mountain Division standings, six points up on Rio Grande Valley FC. Locomotive ranks No. 2 in the USL Championship Power Rankings, one spot below Phoenix Rising FC.

“There’s a reason we are at the top of the table,” said Locomotive forward Sebastian Velasquez. “The relationships on the field are the same relationships off the field. This is a very close team — on and off the field we are close as well. I think it shows on the pitch and I think people are enjoying the type of fútbol we are playing. We are a possession team that creates chances, we have individual guys that create pretty special plays, but at the end of the day it comes down to one thing: winning. Winning as a team.”

Bold FC comes into the match at 6-4-5 (23 pts.), coming off a 2-1 win over Colorado Spring Switchbacks FC earlier this week.

Saturday’s match at Southwest University Park will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. MT. The game will stream live on ESPN+.

Watch one of the best teams in the USL when we return home tomorrow for Military Appreciation Night! Get your tickets at the link – https://t.co/C7hmpF4OtN#VamosLocos #VamosElPaso pic.twitter.com/OS0L7ylxMJ — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) August 6, 2021

MATCH DETAILS: USL Championship Regular Season Game #16; vs Austin Bold FC; 7:30 p.m. MT kickoff; Gates Open at 6:30 p.m. MT

VENUE/WEATHER: Southwest University Park; El Paso, Texas; 98F degrees and sunny.

WATCH: ESPN+

RECORDS/STANDINGS: Locomotive: 10-1-4 (34 points, MTN-1); Bold FC: 6-4-5 (23 points, MTN-3)