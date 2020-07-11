Locomotive FC set for return to play opener vs. Rio Grande Valley FC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Soccer is back. El Paso Locomotive FC will host Rio Grande Valley FC on Saturday night in their return to play opener at Southwest University Park.

Locomotive FC will take the pitch at Southwest University Park in El Paso for the first time since their 3-0 win over Sacramento Republic FC in the USL Championship Western Conference Semifinals last November. It will be their first match since March, a 0-0 draw at Orange County SC, when the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been a long four months,” said Locomotive FC goalkeeper Logan Ketterer. “We felt like we had things going in March, but now we have to bring that back and get ready for a short, but intense season here.”

El Paso will compete in ‘Group C’ during the USL Championship restart. They will play 12 games against the likes of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, New Mexico United, and Real Monarchs SLC. Locomotive FC will also play three games outside of group play, including Saturday’s opener against Rio Grande Valley FC.

“Getting three points off the bat would be huge for us against a really good RGV team,” said head coach Mark Lowry. “It’s a Texas rivalry that will always be there and adds a little spice to it. The three points would be big.”

It was announced earlier this week that fans will not be permitted to attend the first two home matches at Southwest University Park. However, Saturday’s opener will be streamed on ESPN+. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.