EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The boys are back in town.

El Paso Locomotive FC (0-1-0, 0 points, West-10) renews its fiercest rivalry on Saturday when they host New Mexico United (1-0-0, 3 points, West-3) at Southwest University Park (SWUP). The match will serve as the 2022 home opener in downtown El Paso.

Locomotive is coming off a 3-1 loss at Sacramento last weekend in their regular season opener, a game in which they surrendered three unanswered Republic FC goals. John Hutchinson, who is in his first year as El Paso’s head coach, knows how important it is for this club to continue to protect the fortress at SWUP.

“We know how big it is for the fans [to win at home],” said Hutchinson. “But for us, we just have to focus on ourselves as a fútbol team. If we can cut out those key mistakes, and then keep pumping what we want to put out there week-in and week-out, we’ll be fine.”

Locomotive and United have matched up 10 times in what has historically been entertaining matchups. Over the course of 10 meetings during the regular season, neither team has been able to truly gain the edge over the other with a split record of 2-2-6. The last time the two sides met was last season in August, when Matt Bahner silenced the Isotopes Park home crowd with a late goal in the 97th minute to earn a 1-1 draw.

El Paso’s roster in 2022 is a mixture of new and returning players, but even for those who have yet to experience this rivalry on the field, they know the importance of it.

“It’s a massive game for the club and for the fans,” said Emmanuel Sonupé. “At the same time, it’s just another game in the season, and we need to focus on what we need to do this season. We can’t get too caught up in all of that [home opener pageantry].”

Kickoff at Southwest University Park on Saturday is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT. The match will be broadcasted live on ESPN Deportes, and will stream on ESPN+.

El Paso Locomotive FC vs New Mexico United – Sat. March 19, 2022

Venue: Southwest University Park; El Paso, Texas

Forecast: 76F and mostly sunny

Tickets: Click here

Watch: ESPN Deportes | Coverage begins at 6:00 p.m. MT

Get ready for tomorrow's game with the Matchday Program! ⬇️ — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) March 18, 2022

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.