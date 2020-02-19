Locomotive FC set for friendly across Rio Grande with FC Juarez

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – As it gears up for year two of play in the USL, Locomotive FC is doing whatever it can to prepare for the new season, including crossing the Rio Grande on Tuesday for a friendly with sister club FC Juarez.

El Paso won’t get the Bravos’ toughest test; FC Juarez plays Dorados in the quarterfinals of Copa MX at 8 p.m., so expect them to play a complete roster of reserve players.

Regardless, it’s a chance for Locomotive FC to play against a team in the toughest division in North America and test their skills against a team near the top of the table of Liga MX.

Locomotive FC and FC Juarez are both owned by Mountain Star Sports Group, so there’s a lot of familiarity between the two teams, as well as a budding rivalry.

“It’ll be one of those moments where you step on the field and you battle for 90 minutes but afterwards, there will be pictures and group photos and conversation,” El Paso manager Mark Lowry said. “All that stuff is what makes this place so special.”

“They’re our brothers but we also hold a bit of a rivalry with our sister city,” striker Omar Salgado said. “It’s a great game to be in. We’re friends, but at the same time we love that competition with them. It’ll be a good game.”

The friendly kicks off at 1 p.m. on Wednesday across the border at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez.