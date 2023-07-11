EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC welcome the 2022 league champion San Antonio FC to Southwest University Park for a heavily anticipated Copa Tejas rematch on Wednesday, with both teams looking to battle for second place in the Western Conference.

El Paso are 3-4-3 against San Antonio in the USL Championship, with a 2-2-1 record at Southwest University Park. Locomotive rallied together to rescue a point in a 2-2 draw in the previous match at Toyota Field.

Locomotive have not won against San Antonio since August 4, 2021 (2-0 at Southwest University Park). A win at home against the reigning champs could be what El Paso needs to get things back on track.

Locomotive will be glad to have midfielder Petar Petrovic back for this huge contest. With Petrovic available, Locomotive’s offensive stats increase significantly, most notably a 62.5%-win percentage (vs 44.4% without), 2.1 points per game (vs 1.6 without) and a 1.8 goals for average (vs 1.1 without). His dynamic ability to get around opponents and find teammates could make an impact.

Locomotive also needs to score first to increase its chances of winning. At home, El Paso are a perfect 3-0-0 when opening the scoring as opposed to 1-4-1 when opponents score first.

On the opposite end, goalkeeper Benny Diaz is fresh off his sixth clean sheet of the season, joint-fifth in the league, and has made 49 saves up to this point, joint-sixth in the league. He has made at least three saves in the last five matches, so another shot-stopping performance from him will be crucial against San Antonio’s long-ball offense.

San Antonio come into Wednesday’s contest in El Paso following a dominant 4-0 display on the road at Memphis FC. They’re 2-1-2 in their last five matches – those wins coming in their last two.

San Antonio have recorded 35 goals so far this season, the most of any team in the USL Championship. They also lead in successful launches of the ball with 81, so Locomotive will need to be ready to press quickly or track back deep when San Antonio manages to get a hold of the ball.

Tani Oluwaseyi will be someone El Paso’s backline needs to lock down. The Nigerian forward has scored nine goals in as many appearances to see himself sit as the league’s joint-second top scorer, recording two hat-tricks in that time (most recently against Memphis). The loanee from MLS’ Minnesota United also leads San Antonio in assists (4) and shots (23).

Elsewhere, Locomotive FC defender Erik McCue was named to the USL Championship’s Team of the Week on Tuesday for his work in a 0-0 draw at Monterey Bay FC last Saturday.

El Paso and San Antonio kick off at 7 p.m. MT on Wednesday at Southwest University Park. The game can be seen on Estrella-TV, ktsm.com and ESPN+.