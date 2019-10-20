Locomotive FC secures first round bye in playoffs, at Fresno Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Despite El Paso Locomotive FC’s 2-0 loss to LA Galaxy II on Saturday night, El Paso was able to secure the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference playoffs with losses by Sacramento and Austin. Locomotive FC earns a first round bye in the playoffs and will play at Fresno on Saturday.

That’ll close out the regular season,

Next up PLAYOFFS!

Our #Track2TheTrophy begins 💛🚂💙 pic.twitter.com/UgtYjs5jLP — ✖️El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) October 20, 2019

El Paso finishes their inaugural regular season 13-10-11 (50 points), the best finish by an expansion team in the Western Conference.

Omar’s thoughts on tonight’s match and finishing as the highest seed of any expansion team in the West pic.twitter.com/JkSmdUU0yu — ✖️El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) October 20, 2019

KTSM 9 Sports will provide complete coverage of Locomotive’s trip to the playoffs leading up to kickoff on Saturday.