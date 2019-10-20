Locomotive FC secures first round bye in playoffs, at Fresno Saturday

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Despite El Paso Locomotive FC’s 2-0 loss to LA Galaxy II on Saturday night, El Paso was able to secure the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference playoffs with losses by Sacramento and Austin. Locomotive FC earns a first round bye in the playoffs and will play at Fresno on Saturday.

El Paso finishes their inaugural regular season 13-10-11 (50 points), the best finish by an expansion team in the Western Conference.

KTSM 9 Sports will provide complete coverage of Locomotive’s trip to the playoffs leading up to kickoff on Saturday.

