Locomotive FC score twice in 2-minute span to beat rival NM United 2-1

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – There was a fireworks display after Saturday’s El Paso Locomotive FC match at Southwest University Park, but it was tough to top the fireworks that occurred on the field.

Trailing rival New Mexico United 1-0 early in the second half, Dylan Mares scored twice in a span of 90 seconds to give Locomotive a 2-1 victory in the Derby del Camino Real.

United led 1-0 at halftime thanks to a Brian Brown free kick goal in the 41st minute. In the 56th minute, El Paso forced a turnover just outside the United 18-yard box. The ball found Mares, who uncorked a low, dipping laser into the bottom corner of the net to equalize.

The 90-second stretch tonight by @eplocomotivefc where Dylan Mares scored twice to give El Paso the 2-1 win over New Mexico United is easily one of my favorite Locos moments at the SWUP. The place absolutely came unglued. pic.twitter.com/9MzxawsGh7 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 4, 2021

Before the stadium could settle down from Mares’ tying strike, Locomotive was on the move again. In the 57th minute, Bryam Rebellon’s shot was initially saved, but Mares was there for the easy tap-in for the game-winner and his second goal of the evening.

“It’s a 90-minute game, not 45 minutes. No matter what the score is, you have to come out and attack and create chances,” said Mares. “As we were moving up we had numbers in the box, and that allows multiples of us to be free. When that happens it gives us opportunities.”

El Paso is now unbeaten in its last five matches against New Mexico, turning the series on its head after United controlled the first four matches they played.

Sebastian Velasquez made his season debut shortly after Mares’ second goal. Velasquez re-signed with the team earlier this week after starring for them in 2019.

Locomotive FC will play on the road at Real Monarchs SLC next Friday at 8 p.m.