Locomotive FC scheduled to host Rio Grande Valley FC in return to play opener

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC’s return to the pitch is imminent. The USL Championship releasing 2020 return to play openers on Thursday, which has El Paso hosting Rio Grande Valley FC on Saturday, July 11th. Kickoff at Southwest University Park is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in the return to play opener.

“We are very excited to be back in action on July 11 and playing at home in El Paso makes it even more special,” said head coach Mark Lowry. “We have always taken great pride in representing the Borderplex community and playing for each and every El Pasoan during what has been a difficult year for everyone makes this an emotional moment. We are the only live professional sport in El Paso at the moment, and we want to put on a show for everyone watching at Southwest University Park or at home. I do ask that everyone continues to follow CDC guidelines, wear your mask and maintain the required distancing inside and outside of the stadium so we can put a show on for you all in a safe and friendly environment.”

Locomotive FC general manager Andrew Forrest told KTSM 9 Sports in an interview last week that the team is hopeful to have fans in the stands around 20-25% capacity. With a seating capacity of approximately 7,500 at Southwest University Park, the goal would be to get roughly 2,000 fans in attendance at home games.

Current 2020 ticket holders will receive additional information via e-mail on how to select tickets to upcoming Locomotive FC games.



Locomotive FC and Rio Grande Valley faced off twice in 2019, seeing the two sides play to a 2-2 draw at Southwest University Park and a 1-0 loss on the road. The opening weekend matchup marks the first game for Locomotive since its scoreless season opener in early March. It will be the first match at Southwest University Park since a thrilling 3-0 win over Sacramento Republic FC in the 2019 USL Championship Western Conference Semifinals.

A complete schedule for the resumption of the 2020 USL Championship season will be released in the coming days.