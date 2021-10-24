Locomotive FC rout OKC 4-0, hopes of first place finish remain alive

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC routed OKC Energy FC in a 4-0 win in front of a sold-out crowd at Southwest University Park on Sunday night. The victory seals 25 games unbeaten at home since July 2020 and leaves Locomotive undefeated at home in the 2021 Regular Season. Forward Aaron Gomez and Defender Macca King contributed two goals apiece in the victory.

“It was good to do this at home,” said Head Coach and Technical Director Mark Lowry. “We gave the fans some goals. It was a great crowd tonight for our last home game of the regular season. It was good to give the crowd – the fans who have been with us for three years – that ending to a season. They saw some goals and they saw some good play. It was on TV and it’s always even better to do it when it’s a nationally televised game. We could really show people what we can do.”

El Paso Locomotive completely dominated the flow of the game, outperforming OKC Energy FC to leave the visitors without a shot on goal throughout the 90 minutes. A relatively quiet opening half-hour was outshone by an explosive eight-minute stretch that saw Gomez score a brace for his ninth and tenth goals of the season, while King matched it for his fifth and sixth goals. Gomez opened the scoring in the 40th minute breaking past the defense for what ultimately was an easy tap-in. The Mexican striker doubled his own scoring with a beautiful tight shot into the corner of the near post.

King continued to prove himself to be a set-piece specialist, putting in both his goals at the end of corner kick opportunities. The first came in the 44th minute, where his strike was stopped by OKC goalkeeper CJ Cochran, though not before the full ball went over the end line. The second came in stoppage time of the first half where he jumped head and shoulders above to rest for the 4-0 lead. Locomotive stayed defensively stout to put quick ends to any Energy FC comeback dreams, earning a 13th clean sheet of the season and to remain undefeated at home for the 2021 USL Championship Regular Season.

El Paso Locomotive ends the 2021 USL Championship regular season on the road against Rio Grande Valley FC on Saturday, October 30. Kickoff from H-E-B Park is set for 6:30 p.m. MT and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.