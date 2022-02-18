EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC unveiled today its new Black Primary kit for the 2022 USL Championship season.
As part of its ongoing partnership with world-renowned sports and leisure brand adidas as its official kit supplier, Locomotive continues to grow its brand in bigger, more modern ways.
Club official share:
he new jersey is available for purchase now online at locomotiveteamshop.com or by visiting the Locomotive Team Shop at Southwest University Park.
El Paso Locomotive FC will kick off its fourth season in the USL Championship against Sacramento Republic SC on the road at Heart Health Park on March 12 at 8:00 p.m. MT. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN+.
Locomotive begins its 2022 home campaign with its Home Opener on March 19 against its fierce rival, New Mexico United. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. MT.
Tickets are available now online or by calling 915-235-GOAL. The first 3,000 fans to enter the stadium with paid admission will receive a limited-edition Locomotive flag
