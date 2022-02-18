EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC unveiled today its new Black Primary kit for the 2022 USL Championship season.

As part of its ongoing partnership with world-renowned sports and leisure brand adidas as its official kit supplier, Locomotive continues to grow its brand in bigger, more modern ways.

Club official share:

The newly introduced Black Primary Kit boldly features a modern Southwest design, containing a dynamic pitch black and charcoal zig-zag chevron atop laddered lines that span across the jersey. The front is adorned with the iconic adidas logo on the chest and familiar three stripes along the shoulders in Locomotive West Texas Sky Blue. The club’s ongoing front jersey sponsor, Southwest University, returns alongside the jersey’s sleeve sponsor, GECU, and two back sponsors, Helen of Troy and Estrella Jalisco, with their logos also printed in the West Texas Sky Blue. The beloved El Paso Locomotive crest completes the jersey as the club ushers in a new era for the 2022 USL Championship season.



El Paso Locomotive players will begin wearing the Black Primary kit throughout the 2022 USL Championship season, along with a new unannounced kit for field players and two unannounced goalkeeper kits. The additional kits will be announced at a later date prior to the start of the USL Championship season. EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC

he new jersey is available for purchase now online at locomotiveteamshop.com or by visiting the Locomotive Team Shop at Southwest University Park.

El Paso Locomotive FC will kick off its fourth season in the USL Championship against Sacramento Republic SC on the road at Heart Health Park on March 12 at 8:00 p.m. MT. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Locomotive begins its 2022 home campaign with its Home Opener on March 19 against its fierce rival, New Mexico United. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. MT.

Tickets are available now online or by calling 915-235-GOAL. The first 3,000 fans to enter the stadium with paid admission will receive a limited-edition Locomotive flag

























