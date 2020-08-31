Locomotive FC road match at Colorado Springs rescheduled following positive Switchbacks FC COVID-19 test

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC’s road match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed after an individual in close proximity with a covered person in the Switchbacks FC organization tested positive for COVID-19.

The match has been rescheduled for Wednesday, September 30 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

To date, there have been no positive tests amongst Locomotive FC players and staff.

According to Locomotive FC officials, “The club will continue to follow proper health protocols set by the league as well as local and state health officials.”

El Paso is currently in second place in Group C, five points backs of New Mexico United for first place. The top two teams in each group will qualify for the USL Championship playoffs.