EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The last time El Paso Locomotive FC played in front of its home fans in the Sun City, El Paso secured a 1-0 win over Loudon United on May 13.

The victory ran Locomotive’s unbeaten streak to seven matches at the time ahead of a difficult three-game road trip. As El Paso returns home for the first time in over a month on Wednesday to host Las Vegas Lights, they bring the unbeaten streak with them to Southwest University Park.

With two wins and a draw in its last three matches, Locomotive’s unbeaten streak has now reached 10 games. El Paso hasn’t lost a USL Championship match since March 18 at home to Detroit City FC.

First 1,500 fans will receive a FREE fanny pack in celebration of Pride Night! Gates open at 6pm.

Now, El Paso will get a pair of home games in a three-day span vs. Las Vegas Lights and Tampa Bay Rowdies, then gets another two weeks off before hosting rival New Mexico United on July 1 to wrap up a three-game home stand.

It’ll be the third time this season that Locomotive FC will play three matches in a week’s time, after a 2-2 draw at San Antonio FC last weekend. El Paso will host Las Vegas on Wednesday, before getting Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Head coach Brian Clarhaut knows the stretch won’t be easy. Las Vegas is at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, but has earned six draws, to five losses in 2023. Tampa Bay Rowdies currently sits in third place in the East and is one of the preeminent powers in the league year after year.

“Short recoveries with the heat and the travel and the type of game it was with San Antonio takes a toll on the body,” Clarhaut said. “Our full focus is on Vegas on Wednesday, then we’ll prepare to see accordingly for Tampa on Saturday. It’s not an ideal situation, that’s for sure.”

El Paso sits in second place in the West, but has been ranked the top team in the league by USL Championship four weeks in a row.

Locomotive FC has one of the better goal differentials in the Western Conference, which has helped them find consistency during the red-hot run.

“Our mentality is to win and rack up points in these two home matches. We must come out to win and play our style of football,” said Locomotive FC striker Aaron Gomez.

El Paso and Las Vegas will kick off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Southwest University Park.