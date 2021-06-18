Locomotive FC remains unbeaten with 2-1 win over Real Monarchs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC (4-0-3, 15 points) does it again. Scoring in the first minute of the match, Los Locos earned a full three points in a 2-1 win on the road over Real Monarchs at Zions Bank Stadium on Friday night.

Forward Aaron Gomez found the back of the net in the opening 60 seconds of the match, his first goal since October of 2020. Gomez with the header into goal following a headed pass from midfielder Bryam Rebellon. In three games this season, El Paso has scored a goal in the first 90 seconds of a match, which is tops in the USL Championship.

Locomotive kept the pressure on in the second half and would add an insurance goal the 69th minute. El Paso earning a corner kick taken by 17-year-old midfielder, Diego Luna, who served the ball in to an unmarked Macca King for the one touch, far post goal. It is Kings second goal in as many matches.

What was the perfectly executed game plan for El Paso nearly turned disastrous in the final 20 minutes of play. Before the final whistle, Rebellon would see a red card after a kick to a Monarchs player leaving El Paso down a man. However, the ironclad defense held strong, leaving the Monarchs off the board in open play, only to concede a goal through a freekick opportunity taken by Milan Iloski.

It would prove to be too little, too late, as Locomotive comes away with the 2-1 win, extending their regular season unbeaten streak to 18 games. El Paso remains the only unbeaten team in the league and the three points catapults them into second place in the Mountain Division, just one point behind Rio Grande Valley FC.

USL Championship, Western Conference – Mountain Division standings:



1. RGV FC: 5-2-1 16 pts

2. EP Locomotive FC: 4-0-3 15 pts

3. NM United: 4-2-2 14 pts

4. Austin Bold FC: 3-2-2 11 pts

5. San Antonio FC: 2-2-4 10 pts

6. COS Switchbacks FC 2-2-2 8 pts

7. Real Monarchs 1-5-2 5 pts — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) June 19, 2021

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC will take next week off before hitting the road for a match against Rio Grande Valley FC. Kickoff from HEB Park in Edinburg, Texas, is set for Wednesday, June 30 at 6:00 p.m. MT. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Locomotive Lowdown (Courtesy: USL Championship)

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

ELP: Aaron Gomez (Bryam Rebellon), 1st minute: Locomotive got off to an explosive start as Diego Luna switched the play to find Rebellon at the far post. With one headed effort, Rebellon redirected the ball back to the center where Gomez jumped in the air to meet it. The header for Gomez floated to the back of the net, recording his first goal of the 2021 season.

ELP: Macca King (Diego Luna), 70th minute: Earning a corner kick opportunity, Luna stepped up to serve it to the far post where Macca lay in wait unmarked. With one touch, Macca skipped the ball low across the net where he put Los Locos up by two.

SLC: Milan Iloski, 91st minute: With Locomotive down a man, the Monarchs turned up the pressure searching for the two goals needed to come away with a point. They found one with Iloski’s freekick that tucked neatly into the top left corner, just out of the reach of a diving Logan Ketterer.

NOTES:

– Midfielder Nick Ross makes his 50th appearance for the club across all competitions.

– This is the third game this season Locomotive has scored within the first two minutes this season. Lucho did it in the first minute against Rio Grande Valley FC, Nick Ross got one in the second minute against Indy Eleven, and now Aaron Gomez in the first minute against Real Monarchs.

– Aaron Gomez found his first goal of the 2021 season, scoring for the first time since El Paso last played Real Monarchs on October 4, 2020.

– Macca King recorded his second goal of the season, now having a major impact in five of the last seven Locomotive goals.

Match: El Paso Locomotive at Real Monarchs

Date: June 18, 2021

Venue: Zions Bank Stadium; Herriman, Utah

Weather: 86F; Mostly Sunny

Scoring Summary 1 2 F

El Paso Locomotive FC 1 1 2

Real Monarchs 0 1 1

ELP – Aaron Gomez (Bryam Rebellon), 1’

ELP – Macca King (Diego Luna), 70’

SLC – Milan Iloski, 90’+1

Lineups:

El Paso Locomotive FC (4-4-2): Logan Ketterer; Yuma, Eder Borelli, Macca King, Mechack Jerome, Richie Ryan, Nick Ross, Diego Luna (Jose Aguinaga, 84’), Bryam Rebellon, Aaron Gomez (Chapa Herrera, 75’), Luis Solignac (Leandro Carrijo, 91’)

Subs not used: Ben Beaury; Matt Bahner, Aidan Apodaca

Real Monarchs (4-2-3-1): Andrew Putna; Jaziel Orozco, Francisco Martinez (Aris Briggs, 84’), Daniel Flores (Josimar Quintero, 31’), Kyle Adams, Milan Iloski, Ibrahim Bance, Charles Wehan (Griffin Dillon, 84’), Sam Brown, Max Mata (Brayan Gomez, 45’), Jeizon Ramirez (Malik Johnson, 18’)

Subs not used: Christopher Garcia, Fernando Delgado

Stats Summary: ELP | SLC

Shots: 12 | 11

Shots on Goal: 5 | 3

Saves: 2 | 3

Corner Kicks: 2 | 6

Fouls: 7 | 13

Offside: 2 | 0

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

ELP – Yuma (Caution), 59’

SLC – Sam Brown (Caution), 67’

ELP – Bryam Rebellon (Ejection), 79’

SLC – Ibrahim Bance (Caution), 80’

SLC – Josimar Quintero (Caution), 88’