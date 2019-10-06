Locomotive FC remains on playoff track with scoreless draw at Reno

RENO, NV (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC picked up a point on the road after playing Reno 1868 FC to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.
El Paso has now collect seven points in their last three matches and are currently in eighth place in the Western Conference standings with three matches to play. The top ten teams in the conference will qualify for the playoffs.
Locomotive FC recorded 23 shots, 15 of those coming in the first half of the match, but could not find the back of the net. However, goalkeeper Logan Ketterer was solid in net once again for El Paso.
For the first time this season, all four local players on the Locomotive roster took the pitch at the same time. Omar Salgado, Louis ‘Chapa’ Herrera, Guillermo Diaz and Josue Aaron Gomez all did their part in making sure El Paso came away with at least one point.
Locomotive is now two points outside of fourth place and have at least a game in hand over the majority of the field. The Locos will host Austin on Thursday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.