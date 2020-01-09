Locomotive FC releases 2020 schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC has released their 2020 season schedule. The season kicks off with an away match against Orange County SC on March 6 and the 2020 home opener will be on March 14 against Portland Timbers 2.

The USL Championship season will run 33 weeks starting March 6 and will conclude on October 18. Times for home and away matches will be announced in the coming weeks.

“As we start our second season, we are once again pleased to share our Western Conference schedule with our fans,” said Locomotive FC general manager Andrew Forrest. “We developed rivalries with other teams that we will look to continue to grow, had successes both at home and on the road, and look forward to a newcomer to the league in San Diego Loyal led by US soccer legend Landon Donovan. With twelve Saturday night matches that include Phoenix Rising, San Antonio FC, and New Mexico United – a game versus a fellow Texas team Rio Grande Valley on ESPN Deportes and to build on our incredible inaugural season postseason run – 2020 is going to be a season you will not want to miss.”

The 34-game schedule will see Locomotive FC playing a home-and-away match against each team within the Western Conference of the USL Championship.

Texas has four USL Championship teams: El Paso Locomotive FC, Rio Grande Valley FC, Austin Bold FC, and San Antonio FC. All teams will play each other in a home-and-away series for the bragging rights to be the best team in the state of Texas. At stake will be the Copa Tejas cup as their own.

El Paso Locomotive FC Full 2019 Inaugural Season Schedule

March 6         Orange County SC
March 14        Portland Timbers 2
March 21        New Mexico United
March 29        Tacoma Defiance
April 4            La Galaxy II
April 18            FC Tulsa
May 2            Reno 1868 FC
May 6            OKC Energy FC
May 14            San Diego Loyal 
May 23            Real Monarchs
May 30            Sacramento Republic
June 6            Phoenix Rising FC
June 10            Colorado Springs FC
June 13            San Antonio FC
June 20            Austin Bold FC  
June 27            Tacoma Defiance
July 3             OKC Energy FC
July 15             Rio Grande Valley FC Toros
July 18             Las Vegas Lights FC
July 25             Sacramento Republic FC
Aug. 1            LA Galaxy II
Aug. 8            Phoenix Rising FC
Aug. 12            San Diego Loyal 
Aug. 15            Real Monarchs
Aug. 22            Orange County SC
Aug. 29            San Antonio FC
Sept. 5           FC Tulsa
Sept. 12           New Mexico United
Sept. 16           Reno 1868 FC
Sept. 20           Portland Timbers 2
Sept. 27           Rio Grande Valley FC Toros   
Oct. 3            Las Vegas Lights FC
Oct. 10            Colorado Springs FC  
Oct. 17            Austin Bold FC

El Paso Locomotive FC 2019 Home Schedule

Saturday, March 14 Portland Timbers
Saturday, April 4 LA Galaxy II
Wednesday, May 6 OKC Energy FC
Thursday, May 14 San Diego Loyal
Saturday, May 23 Real Monarchs SLC
Wednesday, June 10 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Saturday, June 13 San Antonio FC
Saturday, June 27 Tacoma Defiance
Saturday, July 18 Las Vegas Lights
Saturday, July 25 Sacramento Republic FC
Saturday, August 8 Phoenix Rising FC
Saturday, August 22 Orange County SC
Saturday, September 5 FC Tulsa
Saturday, September 12 New Mexico United
Wednesday, September 16 Reno 1868 FC
Sunday, September 27 Rio Grande Valley FC
Saturday, October 17 Austin Bold FC


2019 Home Schedule Breakdown
By Month
March 1
April 1
May 3
June 3
July 2
August 2
September 4
October 2


By Day of the Week
Saturday 12
Wednesday 3
Thursday 1
Sunday 1

