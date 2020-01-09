Locomotive FC releases 2020 schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC has released their 2020 season schedule. The season kicks off with an away match against Orange County SC on March 6 and the 2020 home opener will be on March 14 against Portland Timbers 2.

The USL Championship season will run 33 weeks starting March 6 and will conclude on October 18. Times for home and away matches will be announced in the coming weeks.

“As we start our second season, we are once again pleased to share our Western Conference schedule with our fans,” said Locomotive FC general manager Andrew Forrest. “We developed rivalries with other teams that we will look to continue to grow, had successes both at home and on the road, and look forward to a newcomer to the league in San Diego Loyal led by US soccer legend Landon Donovan. With twelve Saturday night matches that include Phoenix Rising, San Antonio FC, and New Mexico United – a game versus a fellow Texas team Rio Grande Valley on ESPN Deportes and to build on our incredible inaugural season postseason run – 2020 is going to be a season you will not want to miss.”

The 34-game schedule will see Locomotive FC playing a home-and-away match against each team within the Western Conference of the USL Championship.

Texas has four USL Championship teams: El Paso Locomotive FC, Rio Grande Valley FC, Austin Bold FC, and San Antonio FC. All teams will play each other in a home-and-away series for the bragging rights to be the best team in the state of Texas. At stake will be the Copa Tejas cup as their own.

El Paso Locomotive FC Full 2019 Inaugural Season Schedule



March 6 Orange County SC

March 14 Portland Timbers 2

March 21 New Mexico United

March 29 Tacoma Defiance

April 4 La Galaxy II

April 18 FC Tulsa

May 2 Reno 1868 FC

May 6 OKC Energy FC

May 14 San Diego Loyal

May 23 Real Monarchs

May 30 Sacramento Republic

June 6 Phoenix Rising FC

June 10 Colorado Springs FC

June 13 San Antonio FC

June 20 Austin Bold FC

June 27 Tacoma Defiance

July 3 OKC Energy FC

July 15 Rio Grande Valley FC Toros

July 18 Las Vegas Lights FC

July 25 Sacramento Republic FC

Aug. 1 LA Galaxy II

Aug. 8 Phoenix Rising FC

Aug. 12 San Diego Loyal

Aug. 15 Real Monarchs

Aug. 22 Orange County SC

Aug. 29 San Antonio FC

Sept. 5 FC Tulsa

Sept. 12 New Mexico United

Sept. 16 Reno 1868 FC

Sept. 20 Portland Timbers 2

Sept. 27 Rio Grande Valley FC Toros

Oct. 3 Las Vegas Lights FC

Oct. 10 Colorado Springs FC

Oct. 17 Austin Bold FC



El Paso Locomotive FC 2019 Home Schedule



Saturday, March 14 Portland Timbers Saturday, April 4 LA Galaxy II Wednesday, May 6 OKC Energy FC Thursday, May 14 San Diego Loyal Saturday, May 23 Real Monarchs SLC Wednesday, June 10 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Saturday, June 13 San Antonio FC Saturday, June 27 Tacoma Defiance Saturday, July 18 Las Vegas Lights Saturday, July 25 Sacramento Republic FC Saturday, August 8 Phoenix Rising FC Saturday, August 22 Orange County SC Saturday, September 5 FC Tulsa Saturday, September 12 New Mexico United Wednesday, September 16 Reno 1868 FC Sunday, September 27 Rio Grande Valley FC Saturday, October 17 Austin Bold FC



2019 Home Schedule Breakdown

By Month

March 1

April 1

May 3

June 3

July 2

August 2

September 4

October 2



By Day of the Week

Saturday 12

Wednesday 3

Thursday 1

Sunday 1