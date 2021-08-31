Locomotive FC refocuses following second loss of the season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It hasn’t happened very often over the course of the last two years, but El Paso Locomotive FC returned to practice on Tuesday morning at their Westside Soccer Complex facility coming off a loss — just their second of the season.

El Paso’s loss at San Antonio FC was a result of giving up a goal just before the final whistle. San Antonio stunning Locomotive, 2-1, a loss that snapped their 10-game unbeaten streak.

“Some reminders this morning,” said Locomotive head coach Mark Lowry. “We have high standards and when we drop below them — even though it was just for one second — for one moment in the 92nd minute, and our standards dropped just a little bit. We didn’t defend that moment well enough. We speak about it, we hold each other accountable and we move forward.”

The last time Locomotive dropped a match came against Rio Grande Valley FC back in June. Los Locos proceeded to reel off 10 unbeaten with El Paso getting in the win column with the full three points in eight of those matches.

“We have a big game on Friday and a chance to put last Saturday night behind us,” said Locomotive defender Richie Ryan. “That only happens with a good performance, which we believe if we have a good performance, we should get a good result.”

Locomotive will play Orange County SC on Friday night, and despite their loss to San Antonio, El Paso will go into the match as the top team in the USL Championship with 41 points this season, comfortably ahead in the Western Conference Mountain Division.

“I mean, it’s 33 games and two losses. That’s where we’re at over the last 33 games, which is pretty good,” said Lowry. “We have to remind ourselves how we got to that point as a team, keep doing that and we can’t focus on the playoffs. We just have to focus on the next game. The next game is Orange County and we want three points. We want to keep that gap between us and second place in the Mountain Division.”

Kickoff on Friday is at 8 p.m. MT and the match will stream live on ESPN+.