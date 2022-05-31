EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a big road win at Las Vegas Lights last Friday, El Paso Locomotive FC will look a bit different come its next match vs. Hartford Athletic on Saturday.

El Paso is still missing key players like Manny Sonupe, Sebastian Velasquez and Chapa Herrera (injuries) and will have three players away on international duties (Christiano Francois, Eric Calvillo, Shavon John-Brown), playing in the CONCACAF Nations League.

On top of that, leading goal scorer Lucho Solignac will miss Saturday’s match at Southwest University Park due a red card suspension, earned during last Friday’s 1-0 win at Las Vegas.

Needless to say, it’ll be a next-man-up mentality for Locomotive FC come Saturday night, with multiple Locomotive FC Academy players set to dress out for El Paso.

“I won’t say it won’t be difficult, but this team is growing every week and looking fantastic. Our principles of play that we try to encourage are getting better and it doesn’t matter who plays,” said Locomotive FC head coach John Hutchinson. “They understand the principles of what we’re trying to achieve and I’d expect the same this weekend.”

Since a rough start to the season, Locomotive has just one loss in its last eight matches and has risen to fifth in the USL Championship’s Western Conference. Meanwhile, Hartford has just seven points all season, making them the third-worst team in the entire league.

El Paso and Hartford will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night at Southwest University Park.