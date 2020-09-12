Locomotive FC ready to host unbeaten San Antonio FC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso is home to one of the hottest teams in the USL Championship, but Locomotive FC is far from the hottest team in the league right now. That title belongs to San Antonio FC, unbeaten in 11 matches this season.

Locomotive FC will look to knock off San Antonio FC from the ranks of the unbeaten on Saturday at Southwest University Park.

“We are capable of scoring goals,” said Locomotive FC head coach Mark Lowry. “San Antonio is very good defensively — they’ve only conceded seven goals this season — but I think the way we attack we’ll create chances against any team and any type of system. I’m confident going into it.”

El Paso is unbeaten in their last five matches, winners in four of those games including last week’s thrilling 3-2 win over New Mexico United. The win was Los Locos’ first over United in club history and brings them within two points of first place in Group C.

San Antonio FC has won their last four matches, outscoring their opponents 12-3 in those four games.

“They’re a good team. They have some good individual players,” said Locomotive FC midfielder Dylan Mares. “It’s going to be a battle just like most games are, but this one is important as well. We need to continue the momentum that we have.”

Kickoff at the downtown ballpark is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT. Limited capacity will be set for 1,500 fans and the match will air on ESPN+.

Saturday night! El Paso Locomotive vs San Antonio FC

Be there, because you're not going to want to miss this match 😤

Saturday, September 12 | Southwest University Park; El Paso, Texas

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. MT

Live on El Paso – Las Cruces | ESPN+

@EPLocomotiveFC | #ELPvSA

2020 Stats Snapshot (ELP/SA)

Goals For 15 / 23

Goals Against 12 / 7

Min/goal 60 / 43

Possession 54% / 51%

Passing Acc. 82.1% / 78.1%

Fouls 101 / 178

Yellow Cards 26 / 23

Red Cards 0 / 0



Locomotive Run Down

Locomotive’s unbeaten streak extended to five after its 3-2 thriller over New Mexico United. With its current strong run of form, Locomotive has all but secured its second consecutive appearance in the USL Championship playoffs. Confidence and momentum are running high in the Locos favor as the Western Texas team looks to make a statement win over a potential playoff opponent.

Player to Watch: Midfielder Dylan Mares has fit perfectly into Coach Lowry’s system, working in tandem with those around him to carve through the midfield and opposing defense to be a playmaker in creating chances, assists, and goals. Since arriving with the club in the offseason earlier this year, Mares has found three goals for Locomotive FC, all of which were game-winners. If Mares finds the back of the net against San Antonio, it could spell a win for Locomotive.

San Antonio Run Down

San Antonio FC has been one of the strongest teams in the 2020 season of the USL Championship. With eight wins and three draws, SAFC has earned a result with every match played dropping only six points in the possible 33. Sitting at the top of Group D, San Antonio is a strong contender to claim the 2020 Regular Season title.

Player to Watch: Defender Mitchell Taintor is an anchor in the backline that has been helping lift his side to the success it has seen this season. With 44 clearances and 13 interceptions, while winning 79% of his tackles, the 25-year-old American defender is the only player on the San Antonio roster to play every minute in the 2020 season. Keen to end the attack of the opposing team, Taintor is one to watch for when San Antonio visits Locomotive on Saturday.